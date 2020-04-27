September 1, 1930 — April 25, 2020

Our Mom, Barbara L. Barnum, passed away at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah on April 25, 2020, at the age of 89.

Mom married Dad, John R. Barnum, on Sept. 23, 1948, in Las Vegas, Nevada and were sealed in the St. George Temple in 1955. Mom and Dad were married for 61 years before Dad passed away in 2009.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; two children: John Michael Barnum and Valerie Morris; a grandson, Eric Bjelland; her sister, Eloise Reber; a much-loved brother-in-law, Thomas M. Winslow; and many other beloved family members and friends.

Mom is lovingly remembered by us. She is survived by her children: oldest daughter, Celia Bjelland; her son, Clifford (Lynne) Barnum; and younger daughters: Sylvia Seschille and Jeanette Allen. She is also survived by her brothers: Robert, Joseph and Claude Petty; her beloved sister-in-law, Annette Winslow; 27 grandchildren; 62 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Mom was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sep. 1, 1930. She attended Moapa Valley High School. She spent much of her youth beside the railroad tracks in Byron, Nevada when her father worked on the railroad. Mom’s family moved to Logandale when she was a teenager so the children could attend high school. When she married Dad, they lived in Mesquite before moving to Southern California where they spent most of their married life. Dad and Mom retired to St. George, Utah. When Dad passed away, Mom moved to a cozy little home behind her son Clifford, where she spent the remainder of her years among so many people who loved and cared for her.

Mom was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she faithfully served and gave comfort until the very end.

Private family services were held at the Mesquite City Cemetery, Mesquite, Nevada.

