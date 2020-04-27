July 26, 1924 — April 22, 2020

There’s a quote that reads: “In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill”. Never has a truer statement been said.

Barbara June Novaria Werner, born July 26, 1924, reunited with her sweet husband and eternal companion, as well as family, on April 22, 2020. Oh, what a sweet reunion.

While we are sad to see her go, we take comfort in knowing that because of our Savior and Redeemer our families can be eternal, living together forever.

Bobbie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Alongside her husband, she served many full-time missions. She truly was a Christ-centered woman who loved to serve those around her.

Her love was strong, pure and always unconditional. In life, she had many talents, but few came close to her love of playing the piano and organ, tending to her beautiful roses and somehow always getting the upper hand in rummy.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernest; son, Randy; son-in-law, Grady; son-in-law, Greg; and daughter-in-law, Susan. She leaves behind five amazing children: Donald (Michelle) Werner, Larry (Carma) Werner, Thomas (Elaine) Werner, Linda (Greg-deceased) Sharp and Wendee (Grady-deceased) Barnhardt.

She was blessed in life to have been able to love, guide and nurture 30 favorite grandchildren, 50 favorite great-grandchildren, and one favorite great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to give special thanks to her St. George 7th Ward family, her caring doctors and the amazing staff at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living Center, who loved and cared for her in the best way possible.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, a private family gathering will take place at Tonaquint Cemetery. Those who would like to may participate via live stream through ZOOM starting at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020.

