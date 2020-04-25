Traffic alert: Sand Hollow State Park closes gates to new visitors because of overcrowding

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Because of overcrowding, the gates of Sand Hollow State Park in Hurricane have been closed to new visitors at this time, St. George News has learned. Park officials said the park is crowded with visitors.

No new visitors are being permitted inside. However, those who have park reservations are still being allowed in. Those already in the park are permitted to stay.

Witnesses at the scene said there is a two-mile backup to enter the park and parking lots are full.

St. George News will have further information later today.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.