State Democrats choose candidates for November election

A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Democratic Party saw record participation in its first-ever “virtual” state convention to choose its nominees.

“This has been the fastest, most efficient election that we’ve ever had in the Democratic party,” party chairman Jeff Merchant told Fox13now.com, announcing the results.

With 2,203 credentialed delegates at state convention, the party recorded 85% participation. It was the most the party has ever seen.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the party to abandon the traditional state convention. Like the Utah Republican Party, they held an online only convention where candidates submitted pre-recorded speeches and delegates voted online, utilizing ranked choice voting.

Kael Weston, who served as a U.S. State Department official in Afghanistan and Iraq, won the right to face Rep. Chris Stewart in November in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Chris Peterson, a professor at the University of Utah, is the Democrats’ candidate in the race for Utah governor.

The Utah GOP was also holding its convention on Saturday in a “virtual” sense. Results from those races were not expected until later in the evening.

For full results, read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by BEN WINSLOW, Fox13Now.com.

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station