‘We will see where the road takes us’; Mobile salon hits the ground running

Trim Mobile Salon is open for business and cutting hair throughout the city. St. George, Utah, date undefined | Photo courtesy Brian Moss, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — During a time when businesses are shutting down or scaling back their workforce, a group of St. George entrepreneurs jump-started a dream of introducing a mobile hair salon sooner than later.

The idea of a mobile salon that provides haircuts, trims beards and shaves at any location the customer desires had been in the planning stages for some time. However, principal owner Brian Moss said it was the outbreak of COVID-19 that put the business, Trim Mobile Salon, on the fast track to opening.

“The pandemic is the reason this got started,” Moss said. “I’m a business owner and for a while, I’ve been trying to convince my younger sister who is a cosmetologist into this venture.”

After Moss’ sister Sarah was furloughed when personal care businesses began shutting down, the convincing became easier. “Well, now’s the time to do it,” he said.

After passing the idea past Shaun Guzman, the St. George city attorney and a member of Moss’ extended family, it was full steam ahead.

“We asked Shaun if this was something that could be done, something that was allowed,” Moss said. “He said this would be a great service because it would not involve groups of people and limited contact similar to a delivery service.”

Although there are multiple stations in the mobile vehicle – a retired hotel shuttle bus from Las Vegas – there will be one customer at a time allowed in for service for the foreseeable future. Consistent with hair salon regulations, all utensils, services and chairs will be sanitized after each customer. Masks and protective gloves are also worn.

On Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced personal services like hair salons could be recommended to reopen as early as May 1 if measures like face masks are taken for both stylists and patrons.

When the pandemic passes, group appointments could be tailored to serve businesses and their staff, Moss said.

“The big thing is we are able to come to your house or business,” Moss added.

The vehicle is equipped with a wash station and all the accouterments of a full-service hair salon. Currently, the only services are men, women and children haircuts and styling, as well as barber services such as beard trimming and shaves.

“In the future, we hope to run multiple buses to do different things,” Moss said. “We will see where the road takes us.”

Other services could include nails, waxing and coloring.

Men’s haircuts are $25, women $30, cuts including styles and blow dry $40, children $20, child’s haircut and style $30, women’s blowout $25 and barber services $15. Services are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We tried to stay as reasonable as possible while still being able to provide people a premium service,” Moss said.

One target audience Moss added is people with demanding jobs who just want to “chill” on the weekend or during free time at work.

“This is where the idea came from,” Moss added. “I own a business and work when the sun is up. I tend to never see the sun and I think this will appeal to a lot of people in that situation.”

Even though it is a for-profit business, Trim Mobile Salon owners have a responsibility to the St. George community, Moss said.

“Right now, we are trying to provide something missing in their life,” he said. “Absolutely, it has been pretty cool watching people in this community trying to help where they can. It’s amazing.”

St. George resident John Walker was “very” intrigued when he found out about the mobile haircutting service.

“I usually go to a barbershop down the street but since all this started they have been closed,” Walker said. “I don’t mind paying a little more to get a haircut right now and having them come to me is awesome.”

