First coronavirus death reported in Washington County, second in Southern Utah

Undated photo illustration | Photo by Bertrand Blay/iStock/Getty Inages Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health announced the first death of a resident in Washington County to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The department confirmed to St. George News that a woman with underlying conditions in her 60s passed away in Washington County of the virus.

Per health department policies, no other information was released about the person, including specific city.

The woman is the second person overall in Southern Utah to succumb to the virus. On March 27, a woman in her 60s from Iron County died of the virus in Salt Lake City.

As of Friday according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, 81 people in the five-county area of Southern Utah have had the virus since the first case here was reported on March 21.

Figures for Saturday have yet to be released.

After a lull of two days without new cases, there have been 11 new positive tests for the virus since Thursday.

Also on Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced tentative plans to recommend the reopening of some businesses on May 1.

