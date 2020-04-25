First coronavirus death reported in Washington County, second in Southern Utah

Written by Chris Reed
April 25, 2020
Undated photo illustration | Photo by Bertrand Blay/iStock/Getty Inages Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Health announced the first death of a resident in Washington County to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Undated image of ventilator equipment at an undisclosed location. | Photo by
sudok1/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

The department confirmed to St. George News that a woman with underlying conditions in her 60s passed away in Washington County of the virus.

Per health department policies, no other information was released about the person, including specific city.

The woman is the second person overall in Southern Utah to succumb to the virus. On March 27, a woman in her 60s from Iron County died of the virus in Salt Lake City.

As of Friday according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, 81 people in the five-county area of Southern Utah have had the virus since the first case here was reported on March 21

Figures for Saturday have yet to be released.

After a lull of two days without new cases, there have been 11 new positive tests for the virus since Thursday. 

Also on Friday, Gov. Gary Herbert announced tentative plans to recommend the reopening of some businesses on May 1.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Reed serves as weekend editor and reporter for St. George News. He has steadily moved east after growing up among the Valley girls of Southern California’s San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Cal State Northridge before spending a decade in Las Vegas. As a sports reporter and editor, he once compared shoe sizes with Shaq. As a news reporter and editor, he has covered parades, triumphs and tragedies. He also once got close to the stars doing publicity for a space module builder. He came to St. George for love and has grown to love the community. He is the proud father of two boys, his youngest a champion against both autism and Type 1 diabetes.

Email: creed@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGNews

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!