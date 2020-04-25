This is the perfect time to create an oasis in your backyard with ideas – and big savings – from BBQ Hut

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With most people adapting to unexpected changes by staying at home, it might be the ideal time to create that oasis you’ve been yearning for in your own backyard.

In a previous report from St. George News, an area realtor said with so many people spending more time at home, they are realizing how they might change their space to make it more enjoyable.

Adam Stuart, owner of Stuart Awning and BBQ Hut in St. George, said when it comes to finally getting that dream backyard makeover, the prices right now are better than any time in the company’s history. He told St. George News they can help create the ultimate haven for people.

“As we all spend more time at our homes now, we want to encourage people to take advantage of an opportunity where BBQ Hut can do work in your home for a better rate than ever before,” he said. “We want to help those out that are struggling and also to keep paychecks going to our guys.”

Stuart said he remembers that during the country’s Great Recession, many people realized that having a backyard that feels like a destination vacation can almost be more fun than taking an actual vacation — especially when times are a little tough.

During this new time of uncertainty, he said he wants to achieve the same happiness for customers.

“Whether it’s a fire pit that can fit eight or 10 people around it, a fireplace that can roast marshmallows or a barbecue island with a countertop where people can be grilling and enjoying a summer afternoon, it’s about creating an environment where gatherings happen and memories are made,” he said. “We think all of the products between Stuart Awning and BBQ Hut are designed with that goal in mind.”

Stuart said until the COVID-19 pandemic calms down, BBQ Hut is offering a free labor special – discounting their products in a significant way, including a 20% reduction on most of the products and services they offer. The cost they would normally charge above labor will now be discounted as a way to encourage customers and help their dedicated, longtime employees.

BBQ Hut’s core products are grills, pellet grills, smokers, fireplaces and fire pits, but they carry all of the needed accessories to transform almost any situation into a perfect backyard, including options like stone pavers and misting systems.

“If you can go into a resort and enjoy the space, we can offer basically a turnkey service,” Stuart said. “We build custom features that are unique to the home, according to the client’s preferences and the way they envision using the space.”

At BBQ Hut, they never cut any corners or use cheap products. Whatever the highest standard is for any product they offer, they exceed it, and everything they install is 100% guaranteed.

“We guarantee our work because we believe we set the standard for what good work is,” Stuart said. “We always install to the highest levels. If you call us in five years, we would know that your response to the question ‘How is it doing?’ will be ‘It’s working great. We’ve loved it since day one.’ That is our standard.”

He advises that anyone considering a makeover for a backyard space, either now or later in the year, to call and find out what it will cost to do exactly what they want. All of their estimates are absolutely free and no pressure.

“Even if it may be six or 12 months down the road, we would much rather visit you today and help you plan specifically and wait, than have you call us last minute and find out we could have come up with a better design,” he said. “Never hesitate to call, even if it’s a project you know is down the road. We’d still love to come and meet with you.”

Stuart hopes everyone takes advantage of these once-in-a-lifetime savings. The family-operated company has been in business 45 years and located in Southern Utah since 1994, and he said they are fully ingrained in this community.

BBQ Hut is located at 390 N. Mall Drive, Suite D. St. George, For more information, visit the BBQ Hut website, or call 435-673-3939.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

