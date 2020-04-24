Coloring isn’t just for kids anymore; Canyon Media starts #StayGreaterHero coloring book contest

Canyon media is hosting a coloring contest through a coloring book that was made by their creative department | Photo courtesy of Canyon media, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In connection with the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office’s #StayGreater campaign, Canyon Media is holding a coloring contest with a coloring book created by the Canyon Media creative department and featuring local businesses, scenery and heroes from Southern Utah.

“We wanted to come up with something for the team to do that would be positive, keep them focused on something creative while also giving back to the community,” Canyon Media director of digital media James Kreitzer said of the coloring book. “We decided we would create coloring pages and make them available on our pages. We had been working with Greater Zion and we decided to merge the concepts.”

According to Colorit.com, the activity of coloring provides several therapeutic benefits to adults, which can be especially important during the world’s current environment. Some of the benefits include a reduction in stress and anxiety, and many people have integrated the activity into their meditation and mindfulness practices. And you don’t have to be an artist; you just need coloring tools.

As for the inspiration behind the book and contest, Kreitzer said they began by focusing on the beautiful places in Southern Utah that residents are still able to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea then morphed to include local businesses and heroes as well.

The book has some scenic photos, but there is also a picture of a nurse as a way to show appreciation for medical workers, as well as a picture of the historic Thomas Judd’s Store in downtown St. George.

“Whether we can visit them or not, they’re still here. We can still see them, and we can still color them and think about them,” Kreitzer said.

The response on social media so far has been amazing, and Kreitzer said it has been a big motivator for his team and something they may do more of in the future. Beyond the therapeutic benefits, he said it was something that could bring people together in the downtime while they’re at home.

“We really wanted to create something that families could do together that would inspire them to think about the area they live in, kind of relax and do something that’s really stress relieving,” Kreitzer said. “It’s a nice bonding experience.”

The coloring book pages can be found and printed here. Pick one or all the of many cool designs to show Canyon Media and the community how you are “Staying Greater.”

Be sure to share your photos on your social media sites using the hashtags #StayGreaterHero #CanyonCreates. (See Ed. Note) You could even win some cool prizes from local businesses, including a Family-4-Pack for one of the following local restaurants: Greater Zion Swag

Chic-Fil-a

Yogurtland

Pieology

Jamba

Nothing Bundt Cakes

How to Win: Download the coloring book. Color. Take a picture of your art. You can also be in the photo. Post on Instagram and/or Facebook, and use the hashtags #StayGreaterHero and #CanyonCreates Most importantly, have fun! Ed. note: Your Instagram must be public to win, and if your Facebook is private, your post must be made public to win.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.