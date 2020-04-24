StayGreater top 5: From $2 economic kick-start bills to hand-sewn masks for veterans

One of several women who came together to make face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ivins, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Jennifer Burch, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane Valley, which includes Hurricane, LaVerkin and Toquerville, is about to see an influx of two-dollar bills infusing the local economy with much-needed cash.

ST. GEORGE — In an effort to give back to local businesses in Southern Utah, Power Image has started the St. George Strong fundraiser. The fundraiser is selling T-shirts with generic St. George Strong logos, as well as shirts specific to certain local businesses.

CEDAR CITY — Brightly colored with banners with inspiring song lyrics have been put up along Main Street to help spread positivity to community members.

ST. GEORGE — Recovery from alcoholism or addiction can be a constant battle, and with job losses and the subsequent economic challenges that have followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of face-to-face support groups and 12-step meetings in the age of social distancing can leave some individuals struggling to cope.

ST. GEORGE — Over the last week, a group of women from Ivins sewed hundreds of face masks for the Southern Utah Veterans Home and others at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

