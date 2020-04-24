StayGreater top 5: From $2 economic kick-start bills to hand-sewn masks for veterans

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.
Hurricane business owner gives employees $100 in 2-dollar bills to boost local economy
ST. GEORGE — The Hurricane Valley, which includes Hurricane, LaVerkin and Toquerville, is about to see an influx of two-dollar bills infusing the local economy with much-needed cash.
Read complete story here.
‘Small business is kind of the backbone of our economy’; Power Image starts St. George Strong fundraiser
ST. GEORGE — In an effort to give back to local businesses in Southern Utah, Power Image has started the St. George Strong fundraiser. The fundraiser is selling T-shirts with generic St. George Strong logos, as well as shirts specific to certain local businesses.
Read complete story here.
‘We’re in this together’; Cedar City hangs inspirational banners along Main Street
CEDAR CITY — Brightly colored with banners with inspiring song lyrics have been put up along Main Street to help spread positivity to community members.
Read complete story here.
Amid pandemic, 12-step meetings go digital to help those recovering from addiction
ST. GEORGE — Recovery from alcoholism or addiction can be a constant battle, and with job losses and the subsequent economic challenges that have followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of face-to-face support groups and 12-step meetings in the age of social distancing can leave some individuals struggling to cope.
Read complete story here.
Group of women in Ivins City get together to make face masks for those at risk
ST. GEORGE — Over the last week, a group of women from Ivins sewed hundreds of face masks for the Southern Utah Veterans Home and others at risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read complete story here.
Learn more about the #StayGreater campaign here.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.