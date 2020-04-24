October 18, 1961 — April 21, 2020

On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, David Lawson Trueblood, 58, son of Roger and L’Deane Trueblood, passed away in his residence in St. George, Utah.

Growing up in an Air Force family, David had the unique distinction of being born in Naples, Italy on Oct. 18, 1961, while his father was stationed there. As a child, he lived in and visited many wonderful countries and cultures, including Turkey, Germany, Israel, France, Greece and Switzerland.

David graduated from Dixie High School and went on to earn a BA in landscape architecture from Utah State University, pursuing his career in that field. His beautiful designs, distinctive for their water features, are enjoyed in numberless private homes and public spaces here in southern Utah and Nevada, including the Tuacahn Center for the Arts. His creations were inspired by his deep love for the beauty of nature; his tremendous knowledge of plants, flowers and foliage allowed him to display their unique qualities for the enjoyment of others.

It is often said that if landscape design is done well, no one will notice the design because they are too busy enjoying the experience. David tried to hold himself to this standard. Still, if you find yourself at the Tuacahn Art Center or live in a home he designed, please take a moment to notice the beauty he took such pains to create for your peace and pleasure and remember our David.