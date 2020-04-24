Structure fire rips through garage in Bloomington causing extensive damage

ST. GEORGE — A structure fire in the Blooming area sent flames shooting several feet off of the garage that was fully involved in the blaze as multiple fire engines arrived and lined the street Friday.

Shortly after 1 p.m., firefighters and officers were dispatched to Engelmann Drive on a structure fire involving a residence where the garage was fully involved in fire.

The family was home at the time the fire started and was able to safely evacuate the home before the fire department arrived on scene minutes later, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of the garage area and initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze that had spread into the vaulted ceilings and attic area above the garage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the active flames in less than 30 minutes.

Firefighters continued removing insulation and material as they checked the area for hot spots or fire extensions that were not readily visible but could potentially reignite and cause a secondary fire at a later time.

The fire caused significant damage to the garage and attic area, while the home sustained heavy smoke damage. Other areas of the structure may have been damaged by the blaze as well, Stoker said, and more will be revealed as the fire investigation progresses.

“We’re going in to do some evaluations inside of the home right now to determine if the occupants can remain in the home,” Stoker said. They are also evaluating to see if the amount of damage is sufficient enough to prevent them from returning to the residence.

In the event the family is unable to return to the home until repairs to the structure are completed, he said, then the American Red Cross will be contacted once authorities are able to speak to the tenants to determine if they will need temporary housing or other resources.

Stoker also said the fire appears to have started near the front of the garage, but the cause has yet to be determined.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for several more hours conducting an overhaul of the fire, which entails walls, ceilings or any other voids to check for any remaining embers or flames that would have extended from the garage into other areas not readily visible.

The St. George Fire Department responded with five engines and a ladder truck while several police officers were dispatched to secure the scene and make sure all occupants were evacuated.

