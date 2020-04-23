Authorities investigate vandalism at Confluence Park, ask public for aid

ST. GEORGE — Authorities are investigating a case of vandalism that occurred earlier this week at Confluence Park in LaVerkin.

According to a Thursday press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of graffiti at the nature park and are asking for the public’s aid in finding the party responsible.

Incidents of graffiti appear to be focused around the hydroelectric old power station with “SSM3,” “Troubles” and other markings scribbled on the building, wall and nearby piping.

“If you have seen similar graffiti, or possibly know who may have vandalized this property; we are asking you contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the press release.

Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse told St. George News that people should contact authorities if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area or may have come across discarded blue and black paint cans at the park, as those were the colors used in the graffiti.

Anyone with information is being asked to call dispatch at 435-634-5730 or email tips@washeriff.net. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose. Reference Incident no. 20W001722.

Confluence Park covers 344 acres where Ash Creek and LaVerkin Creek meet and is managed by Washington County through the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve office. Recently, the park has become the focus of restoration work that includes plans for a trailhead and bridges in the area connecting various trails, as well as possibly turning the old power station into a museum or other public space.

