September 19, 1943 — April 18, 2020

Margo Wood died peacefully on April 18, 2020, in her home in Saint George, Utah following a 19-month struggle with cancer.

Margo is survived by her husband, Charles; children: Katherine Colby and Walter Bahr; stepchildren: Courtney Wood and Matthew Wood; surrogate daughter, Rebecca Wokibula; 10 grandchildren and surrogate grandchildren; and sister, Martha Ullrich.

Margo was born on Sept. 19, 1943, in Omaha, Nebraska to Odessa and Carl Shaffer. She attended Briarcliff College and two semesters with the University of Seven Seas aboard the MS Seven Seas. She married Charles, her teenage sweetheart, in 1989. Margo served as a licensed securities broker’s assistant for EF Hutton and subsequently for Wells Fargo Wealth Management Services before retiring in 1998.

After retiring, Margo became a licensed group fitness and Zumba instructor, and she avidly pursued this activity until she was first diagnosed with cancer in October 2018. In addition, she served two years as a director of The Learning Center for Families in Saint George, three years as a very active member of Dixie Regional Medical Center Volunteer Services, Governor of the Iowa State University (ISU) Foundation and 11 years as advisor to the ISU Center for Sustainable Rural Livelihoods (CSRL). She, along with Charles, was passionate about CSRL and made six trips to Uganda’s Kamuli District to observe and support the CSRL facilities and activities including her most recent visit in July 2018. Margo was a certified therapy dog handler and, with her beloved Kallie, visited many Saint George assisted living and skilled nursing facilities to the delight and comfort of their patients. She was a member of the Episcopal Church.

Memorial services in Saint George and Spencer, Iowa will be scheduled and announced after coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings have ended. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to Dixie Alano Club or ISU Center for Sustainable Livelihoods. Condolences can be sent to chas_wood@hotmail.com. The family thanks the entire staff of the Saint George Intermountain Cancer Center for their care and thoughtful dedication.

