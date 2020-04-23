Cedar City community encouraged to lock car doors after string of vehicle burglaries

Stock image of a model emulating someone breaking into a vehicle, Cedar City, April 23, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Police Department has reported a string of vehicle burglaries — at least 12 cases — in the past 10 days.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News although there are no strong leads as of yet, it is likely that the same person or group of people is responsible for many of the incidents.

“Usually when we have a rash or a string of vehicle burglaries, it’s typically the same person when we’re getting them so frequently,” he said. “We can speculate that it’s possibly the same people doing it, but right now we just don’t know.”

Pollock said the incidents have been primarily occurring in the northeast and southeast areas of Cedar City and urged community members to apply the “9 p.m. routine” of locking doors and turning on outside lights.

“Hopefully we can get people to remember to lock their doors at minimum, but they could hide their valuables and keep an outside light on to have the area lit up,” he said. “It makes a little bit of a deterrent for those that are looking for those kinds of opportunities of checking doors and finding them unlocked.”

Pollock said the majority of reported incidents have involved vehicles that were unlocked.

He said community members can report suspicious behavior to the department’s dispatch at 435-586-2956.

“We’re always looking for help, if people see suspicious behavior or someone peering into vehicle windows or checking doors to call dispatch and get us going in that direction and give us the best description of the person they can,” Pollock said.

