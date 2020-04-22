May 6, 1974 – April 19, 2020

Our grandmother, mother, sister, aunt and daughter, Jackie Lynn Jones, passed away on April 19, 2020, in Washington, Utah.

Hands down, her ultimate sense of purpose and pride were her children: Shelby Paige Dahl and Garrett Leon Marchbanks. Through them, she received her precious granddaughters, Reagan Julieann (“Ladybug”) and Blakelee Mae (“Bumblebee”).

She was born on May 6, 1974, in Payson, Utah. She grew up in Payson, ultimately graduating from Provo High School in 1992. She completed an associate’s degree at Utah Valley University. She loved her country.

She watched any Utah football game she could. Attending music concerts was one of her favorite pastimes. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her last happy adventure was spending time with her friend, Susie McGowan, and her special cousin, Audrey Medina, at Susie’s wedding.

Jackie worked hard at her education growing up. She worked hard at any job that she had. The last several years brought many battles that she fought as bravely as anyone could. As much as we wanted to save her from those battles, our love and hope just weren’t enough. She is now in a place where she can finally be at peace. As a family, we are sad to find our way to begin the journey of healing without her. Understanding why it had to happen this way will remain a question for us. We are envisioning her among the sunflowers with her beautiful smile.

Along with her children and grandchildren, she is survived by so many people who love her. Her parents, Pat Nuttall and Hal and Ila Jones, will always have their “Cracker Jack” as a special part of their souls. Her brothers and sisters will always hold her dear to their hearts and never forget the times that they had growing up together: Tonya and Bryan Edvalson, Gene and Jessica Jones, and David and Melodie Jones. She also has brothers and sisters that she got to know as adults: Noelle and Ryan Anderson, Melinda Cummings, Adam and Emilee Cummings, Josh and Rivka Cummings, Sam and Brita Cummings, and Michael Cummings. Along with all of these siblings, she will be missed by 27 nieces and nephews. Her grandmother, Melba Smith, will always remember her as a sweet and beautiful baby. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bryce and Myrle Jones and Jack Smith and her step-father Robert Nuttall. We are comforted knowing that they are embracing her with their love.

Jackie’s last message to us all was: “Laugh your heart out. Dance in the rain. Cherish the moment. Ignore the pain. Live, laugh, love, forgive, and forget. Life’s too short to be living with regrets.” Her life was definitely too short for all of us. We will miss her. We are so grateful that we have had her in our lives and to have been loved by her.

Due to current circumstances, we will be holding graveside services at the Chester Cemetery in Chester, Utah on Friday, May 24, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2474.

Friends and family are invited to sign Jackie’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.