Driver dies when car goes off cliff and drops into 100-foot ravine in Hurricane

Vehicle is found at the bottom of a 100-foot raving following a rollover on state Route 9 near the Hurricane Hill trail head, Hurricane, Utah, April 21, 2020 | Submitted photo, St. George News

HURRICANE — A driver was killed in a cliffside crash on state Route 9 in Hurricane after the vehicle went off a cliff and was found sitting at the bottom of a 100-foot ravine.

Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News that at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to SR-9 near the Hurricane Hill trailhead – more commonly known as the Hurricane Overlook – on a single-vehicle crash involving a green Geo Tracker.

Officers located the vehicle at the bottom of a ravine approximately 100 feet below the cliff’s edge. When they reached the wreckage, the officers found the driver, an elderly man, inside the vehicle and deceased, Thompson said.

Hurricane Valley Fire District also responded with the ladder truck and lights to assist in the recovery operation.

As of publication of this article, detectives and officers are at the scene taking measurements and conducting the ongoing crash investigation, Thompson said, adding that the drop off of 100 feet is an approximation only.

No other occupants are believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and the cause is still under investigation. Thompson said the body of the driver was recovered and transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner for further investigation.

