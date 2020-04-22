TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, all events have been canceled or rescheduled.

It’s another week of social distancing for TGIF co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke, and she says there is still time to give a shout-out to a local hero who has inspired you or the community for the #staygreaterhero contest.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about ways to stay greater during the coronavirus shutdown

“Don’t forget, the ‘Stay Greater Hero’ is still going on,” Chesley said. “We need you to nominate your hero.”

The contest, sponsored by Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office, asks the community to write a short paragraph, post a video, or post a photo to social media of someone being inspirational with #staygreaterhero and the person will be entered to win some cool prizes.

To add to the fun, Chesley and her friends at Canyon Media’s other radio stations are sponsoring a #staygreaterhero coloring contest. All participants need to do is visit their favorite station’s website, like Sunny 101.5 or Planet 105.1, and they can download a variety of fun pictures to color.

“This is a great event for the whole family, even adults love to color,” Chesley said. “So get the kids involved and stay greater.”

For a limited time, the Washington County Library System is offering curbside pickup to help Southern Utahns cope with the coronavirus shutdown. It is a great way to keep on reading and the best part, no late fees.

Local businesses still need everyone’s support, maybe now more than ever Chesley said. St. George News and Canyon Media have continued to help the community with stgeorgedining.com – a local restaurant cooperative featuring over 200 of Southern Utah’s best eateries still offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Also, for anyone concerned about whether they’ve contracted the coronavirus or just want to do their part to help crush the curve, testing is now available outside of the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George. Joshua Aikens, organizer from the Silicon Slopes St. George chapter, says the COVID-19 tests are available for anyone.

“Go to testutah.com and take the assessment, because the more data we can collect about the healthy and those that have symptoms, the quicker we can get back to work,” Aikens said.

