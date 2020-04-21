Tips for successfully bird-watching from home

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Spring is here, which means wildlife migrations are in full swing.

Bird-watching is a great opportunity to enjoy wildlife — and it’s an activity that can be done from the comfort of home while social distancing.

Robins are currently migrating through Utah in large numbers and are a popular bird species to see in neighborhoods. Hummingbirds and mourning doves will also start migrating through Utah soon and are commonly seen in backyards.

Here are some tips to improve bird-watching from home:

Attracting birds to your yard

If you want more birds to use your backyard as a pit stop or nesting place, a good way to attract them is by installing some bird feeders. They can be purchased online or even made at home.

The best bird seed varieties typically consist of black oil sunflower, white millet, cracked corn or any bird seed mixes sold at local stores (they are often found at feed stores like C-A-L Ranch or IFA Country Store.) Hummingbird feeders are a little more specialized and require nectar instead of seeds. Nectar can be homemade, it is essentially just sugar water. Here is a recipe from the National Audubon Society.

“Hummingbird feeders are my favorite because hummingbirds are a lot of fun to watch and will often get really close to you,” DWR Migratory Game Bird Program Coordinator Blair Stringham said in a news release. “A variety of sparrows, goldfinches, chickadees and other perching birds are often attracted to feeders too.”

Homeowners should note that while bird feeders attract feathered species, they can also attract unwanted wildlife like bears or raccoons. For those who live in the foothills or other mountainous parts of the state, it’s recommended to remove or properly secure bird feeders at night.

Another good way to attract birds is by putting a birdbath in the yard.

“Birdbaths can be really fun to have because you get to see the birds splash in water,” Stringham said.

Planting native plants can also increase the variety of birds in an area. Some good plants to attract birds are berry-producing shrubs, lilacs and conifer trees. More information is available on the DWR website about the types of vegetation to plant to attract birds and how to landscape a yard to be wildlife-friendly.

Homeowners should note that baby birds and nests with eggs are protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Preventing birds from nesting on or in a home is allowed, but once there are eggs or baby birds in the nest, you must wait until they have left the nest before removing it.

Online bird-watching resources

There are several good online resources to learn more about different bird species and to help you identify the birds you do see in your yard, including the All About Birds website and the Utah Birds website.

If you need more bird-watching action, you can also watch a live online video feed of sandhill cranes and other wildlife at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter near Park City. The livestream, hosted by Utah State University, currently shows sandhill crane parents taking turns incubating an egg in a peaceful, marshy area of the reserve. You can watch the livestream here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.