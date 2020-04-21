Segment of road in Hurricane to close as part of Southern Parkway construction

Stock image | Photo by Lightbook/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A section of road that has served as a temporary connection of the unofficial, final segment of the Southern Parkway is being closed for the installation of sewer line and the construction of the parkway’s final segment on the east side of Sand Hollow Reservoir.

Starting April 27, 3000 South from around 1500 West to Sand Hollow Road will close long-term for roadwork and is anticipated not to reopen until spring 2021 when work on the Southern Parkway concludes, according to a press release from the Hurricane City Police Department.

From its connection to the Southern Parkway on the southwest side of the reservoir and wrapping around to the east side until it becomes 3000 South, Sand Hollow Road has served as one of the routes motorists were able to use to access downtown Hurricane from the Southern Parkway.

Officially called Segment Five, the eight-mile portion of the Southern Parkway, also officially designated state Route 7, will complete the overall connection between Sand Hollow Road to state Route 9 in the area of 2700 West.

Four new interchanges will also be built along the Southern Parkway at Sand Hollow Road in the area of 3200 West, 3000 West and SR-9.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s Southern Parkway project page, much of the current work centers on a new interchange being constructed where the Southern Parkway will join SR-9. This work necessitates the use of temporary alternate access into the Canyon RV Park at 2600 West north of the hotel. 2770 West Street is closed near the area for this phase of the construction.

Motorists on SR-9 should be prepared for potential lane shifts and restrictions. No significant delays are anticipated.

Segment Five of the Southern parkway is estimated to cost $75.5 million.

