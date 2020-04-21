Body found in parked car at remote Kane County trailhead

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities responded to a report of a deceased man found in a car parked at a trailhead in Kane County Monday morning.

The body found was determined to be a 31-year-old Kentucky man. He was found inside a parked car at the Dry Fork Trailhead in a remote area of the county, according to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene first and secured it for Kane County’s detectives and medical investigator. The investigation revealed the man, who had been working in eastern Utah, had taken his own life.

The man’s family has been notified and his body has been sent to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Resources

If you or someone you know is in danger because of suicidal thoughts or actions, call 911 immediately. Suicide is an emergency that requires help by trained medical professionals and should always be treated seriously.

Nationwide suicide hotlines, 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) and 1-800-273-TALK (8255), have counselors available 24/7. The Southwest Behavioral Health Center also offers help for Southern Utah residents and can be reached at 800-574-6763 or 435-634-5600.

Other resources include Suicide.org, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the American Association of Suicidology. All provide comprehensive information and help on the issue of suicide, from prevention and treatment to coping with loss.

