Driver cited for DUI, crashing into UPS truck in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — A driver whose vehicle veered into an oncoming United Parcel Service truck on Cedar City’s Main Street Tuesday afternoon was later cited by police on suspicion of DUI.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near 600 N. Main Street, involved a silver Pontiac sedan and a brown UPS delivery truck. The drivers, both adult males, were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Justin Ludlow said the man driving the Pontiac was heading south and had moved into the left turn lane in order to turn into the parking lot at Brad’s Food Hut.

“When he did that, he continued and went over his lane of travel,” Ludlow told Cedar City News, adding that the Pontiac then struck the northbound UPS truck, whose driver was unable to avoid the collision.

The crash caused heavy damage to the front driver’s side of the Pontiac, in addition to significant damage to the driver’s side of the UPS truck. No serious injuries were reported; both drivers remained at the scene until their vehicles were removed by tow trucks.

Ludlow said investigating officers suspected the Pontiac driver of impairment and issued him a citation, but he was not arrested nor taken to jail.

“Because of some health issues, he was cited and released, but he was charged,” Ludlow said of the Pontiac driver.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately 45 minutes while officers investigated and crews worked to clear the scene. In addition to multiple Cedar City Police officers, personnel from Cedar City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the incident.

