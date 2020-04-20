‘We are finding ways to bring joy’; See’s Candies in St. George donates treats to Meals on Wheels

Storefront of the See's Candies store in St. George, Utah, April 15, 2020 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After closing their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, See’s Candies in St. George has donated their products to Meals on Wheels to be delivered to elderly adults throughout Washington County.

In an email sent out to customers on March 27, See’s Candies announced they were closing their locations and stopping production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While some locations remain open for curbside pickup, the St. George location is closed for the time being. In response to the closure, See’s Candies decided to donate their products to Meals on Wheels.

“See’s donations are in thanks and recognition of all of the hard work of those in the healthcare industry and to support those in need,” St. George District Manager Adam Andrie said. “As part of our core values, See’s Candies felt strongly that it’s our duty to support organizations such as Meals on Wheels with candy donations as a token of appreciation for their ongoing community efforts.”

Meals on Wheels is a service provided for those 60 years and older who are unable to leave home without assistance or are unable to drive. They provide nutritionally balanced meals and a beverage to individuals throughout Washington County, according to their website.

Andrie said they are glad to be a part of helping the community.

“Donating at the local level and being able to have a positive impact in our communities is really important to us,” Andrie said. “We know many people have been affected by COVID-19 and are happy to share some joy in this time of need.”

CEO Pat Egan said they are pleased to support the community in Southern Utah through Meals on Wheels.

“See’s has been around for nearly a century, and over half of our time in business has been in the Beehive State,” Egan said. “Like everyone, we’re having to adjust, but we’re not going anywhere, and we’re glad to do some good. While we aren’t selling candy out of our stores right now, we are finding ways to bring joy to our customers and the communities we live in too. We hope that our contribution brings joy and does some good during these trying times.”

In an email sent to customers on March 27, Egan said this was only the second time that See’s Candies has seen interruption in, “our ability to share our American-made delicious candy.” The only other time See’s Candies was shut down was during World War II due to rationing.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels, visit the Washington County website here or call the senior center at (435) 634-5743.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.