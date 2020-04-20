Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Sign at Diamond Valley Elementary School, where Ryder Bundy, a 10-year-old who recently underwent surgery for a brain tumor, Diamond Valley, St. George, Utah, April 15, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Thayes Hewitt, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19.

SALT LAKE CITY — At least 27 people in Utah have died and 3,069 have tested positive for the coronavirus, state health officials reported Sunday, a day after about a thousand people violated a Salt Lake City health order by rallying against city social distancing and business restrictions designed to curb the virus’ spread.

SALT LAKE CITY — Following an Amber Alert that did not include complete information early Sunday, the Utah Department of Public Safety will temporarily pause sending future Amber Alerts through the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

ST. GEORGE — Recovery from alcoholism or addiction can be a constant battle, and with job losses and the subsequent economic challenges that have followed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the loss of face-to-face support groups and 12-step meetings in the age of social distancing can leave some individuals struggling to cope.

FEATURE — Today most drivers whizzing by while merging onto Interstate 15 from state Route 17 hardly notice it. Many of those who do probably wonder what it was.

The cement bandstand on the southeast corner of Interstate 15’s Exit 27 (the Toquerville exit) was a hopping place during its heyday.

ST. GEORGE — Ten-year-old Ryder Bundy of the Diamond Valley area of St. George was flown by air ambulance to Children’s Primary Hospital in Salt Lake City after a mass was found in his brain. There, the mass was identified as a cancerous brain tumor and it was removed during surgery.

