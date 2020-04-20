Is pain standing in the way of living your best life? Spinal decompression may be an option

Stock image, St. George News

FEATURE — Are you able to do the things you enjoy, or is there pain in your back, neck, or legs that is standing in your way of living your best life? Do you have a herniated disc, multiple herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, facet syndrome or any other type of spinal problem? Spinal decompression with the help of laser technology could be the answer you have been looking for.

You are not alone if you have back pain. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, 80% of adults experience low back pain at some point in their lifetimes.

In one survey, more than a quarter of adults reported experiencing low back pain during the past three months. Back pain accounts for more than 264 million days of lost work each year.

Spinal decompression is a noninvasive procedure that does not require surgery. The laser treatment promotes increased production of adenosine triphosphate – or ATP, which provides energy to the cells. When this energy floods the cells, it helps with spinal decompression. Moreover, it is designed to lower inflammation, improve the function of your nerves and boost healing time through improved intracellular metabolism.

Research indicates that the disc is responsible for a significant number of incidents of back, leg, neck and arm pain syndromes. Since the disc doesn’t have its own blood supply, it doesn’t receive fresh blood and oxygen. Discs require “diffusion” created by motion and “decompression” to restore nutrients and enhance healing.

In one study, 166 patients experienced relief of pain during the procedure. One-third of repeat magnetic resonance imaging scans taken at between four and six months post-laser treatment showed modest to moderate decreases of disc herniation.

Whether you suffer from neck or lower back pain, cervical or lumbar spine decompression can be delivered in a controlled and proven method. Decompression therapy is very affordable and cheaper than surgery.

Not all conditions qualify for decompression treatment. If you would like to find out more about spinal decompression or see if you are a good candidate for spinal decompression, talk to your primary physician or contact a chiropractor to see if they conduct comprehensive screenings.

Written by DR. WARD WAGNER, Dixie Chiropractic.

This article was first published in St. George Health and Wellness magazine.

