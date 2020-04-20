November 20, 1926 — April 16, 2020

Hermoine Hoyt Gibson died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home in Hurricane, Utah, at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 20, 1926, in Orderville, Utah to Fredrick Cross Hoyt and Inez Heaton Hoyt.

Hermoine was born into a family that consisted of five older brothers, an older sister and a younger brother. She grew up in Orderville, where she learned to love singing from her mother and to love riding horses from her father. She was active in all school activities and loved sports. She graduated valedictorian of her class in 1945. She attended Dixie College until she got to know Lyle Gibson.

She married Lyle Elmer Gibson, in the St. George, Utah Temple, Jan. 9, 1947. They lived in Hurricane, Utah for a while, then moved to Vernal, Utah where most of their six children were born. Lyle then started working at road construction, which took them to many interesting locations throughout Utah and Nevada. Moving the children to different towns and schools was challenging for Hermoine and she was happy to finally settle in Las Vegas where they lived until several of their children graduated from high school. They next moved to the Cedar City, Utah area. After their remaining children graduated from high school, work took them back to Las Vegas where they built a house and lived until retirement. After retiring, Lyle built their final home in Hurricane, Utah.

No matter where she lived, or what was going on, her home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay, either overnight or for a few days or months. She always had something good to eat and wanted to make sure everyone had plenty. Her’s was the home where all of the kids brought their friends.

Hermoine loved playing piano, crocheting, reading and flowers. She could make anything grow. She always had at least a few plants wherever she lived. In her home in Hurricane she loved her “green room” and always had it full of all kinds of plants and flowers.

Hermoine was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings in the church, including relief society, primary and music. One of her favorite callings was when she served with Lyle as temple workers in first the St. George, Utah and then the Las Vegas, Nevada temple, serving a combined 10 years.

Hermoine is survived by her six children: Donna [Boyd] Moss, Mack Lyle [the late Elaine], Ilene [Gary] Hughes, Phyllis [DuRell] Hall, Earl Rodney [Joy], and Ronald Lynn. She is also survived by 34 grandchildren, 87 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren. She also has several more descendants to be born in the near future. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband and all of her siblings.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service. She will be laid to rest next to her eternal companion in the Hurricane, Utah cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign Hermoine’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

Anyone who would like to leave comments, quotes, or share an experience we have created a website in her honor. It is mykeeper.com/family/hermoinehoytgibson.