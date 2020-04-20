Man found unconscious in restroom of Hurricane business wanted on $50K warrant out of Texas

2019 file photo of Hurricane City Police vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, June 7, 2019 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Dallas man is in jail after he was found unconscious in the restroom of a business in Hurricane and was transported to the hospital. Officers later the man’s name through the national crime system and found a $50,000 warrant out of Texas.

The arrest was set in motion Wednesday evening when emergency dispatch received a call from a Hurricane business reporting that a man was found unconscious in the restroom. Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News that employees thought the man’s condition was the result of “being under the influence of drugs.”

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded and found the man, later identified as 46-year-old Matthew Luevano, unconscious. He was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Meanwhile, officers called dispatch to have the man’s name run through the national crime database, which returned an entry showing a $50,000 warrant issued out of Texas for what Thompson believed was either a probation or parole violation.

St. George News verified that the suspect was on probation in Dallas County for a 2015 case involving possession of approximately 50 pounds of marijuana, a case for which the suspect pleaded guilty in 2017. His probation was later revoked, and a warrant was issued March 4 out of 291st District Court in Dallas.

According to the warrant, Luevano was listed as “at large,” and if found, authorities were to “take the body” of the suspect and “safely keep” so that authorities can have Luevano appear at the courthouse in Dallas.

Officers confirmed with Texas authorities that the warrant was extraditable from Utah, and once the suspect was released from the hospital he was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail.

Thompson said that no other charges were filed against Luevano in Utah, and he will be held until authorities in Texas work out the arrangements to have him extradited back to that state to answer to the charges.

