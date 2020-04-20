Kalamity and Kaos to host virtual benefit concert for 2-year-old burn victim, 3-year-old with leukemia

Dance members smile for the camera, location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Tia Stokes, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — For the last 12 years, Tia Stokes has been putting on benefit dance concerts for families in need. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her dance teams Kalamity and Kaos will be putting on a virtual benefit concert the first week of May.

Stokes told St. George News that since she started holding benefit concerts, she and her dance teams have helped over 50 families and raised over $600,000.

This year’s cause is to raise money for Sterling Lee, a 2-year-old boy who caught on fire from a campfire and suffered third-degree burns over two-thirds of his body.

The other cause is for Indy Lew Belle, a 3-year-old girl with Down syndrome, who has just been diagnosed with leukemia for the second time.

Since they are unable to hold a live show, in order to continue serving these causes, Kalamity and Kaos will be putting on a virtual concert with people from all over participating. Stokes said all the performers will be posting on their Instagram stories during the show dates, which are scheduled for May 4, 6 and 8.

Stokes said she will start posting at 10 a.m. on May 4, and the show will go all week.

The benefit concert will be $10 per virtual ticket and can be sent by Venmo to @Kalamitydance. For each ticket, $5 will go to Sterling and $5 will go to Indy.

“We really want to keep this mission alive and do as much as we can for these families,” Stokes said. “A hundred percent of the proceeds will go to these families.”

They will also be having a silent auction as a way to also help support small shops that have agreed to donate items to the silent auction. The items will be posted on the @thevaultdancestudio on Instagram. Winners will be announced at the end of the week.

This is the first year ever that they will be putting on a virtual show.

Event details

What: Virtual Benefit Concert.

When: May 4, 6 and 8.

Where: @thevaultdancestudio

Cost: $10 per virtual ticket

Purchase tickets: Venmo @Kalamitydance

