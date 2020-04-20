September 23, 1931 — April 18, 2020

Our wife, mother, grandma and great-grandmother, Ada Loraine Cook Searle, passed away from natural causes on April 18, 2020. She was 88.

She was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Huntington, Utah to William Gus Cook and Velma D Jones Cook. She moved with her parents and older brother, Preston, to Provo, Utah when she was 4 years old. She attended school in Provo, graduating from Provo High in 1949. Many of her high school and childhood friends live in St. George, and they have had lunch together for years. She valued those life long friends.

She met her husband, Paul Robert Searle when she was in ninth grade when his family moved in across the street. They have been sweethearts ever since. She waited for Paul while he served a mission, getting married Aug. 29, 1952, 68 years this year. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple by Harold B. Lee. She has five children.

Paul’s 40 years of employment with Church Education took them to Salina, Utah, San Jose, California, Provo, Utah, Ontario, Oregon, and they finally settle in St. George, Utah. They have lived in St. George for the last 49 years.

Her work history included St. George Garment Distribution Store, Dixie Middle School for many years, where she received the Superintendents Award of Excellence. She and Paul served a three-year mission to BYU Hawaii, which began a love of the island. Paul taught and she worked in BYU Placement office.

She lived a life of service, including Stake and Ward Relief Society Presidents and counselor, Young Women’s President, Primary Presidencies and a friend to all.

She loved to travel (except the plane ride) and visited Israel, Italy, Greece, Egypt, Switzerland, England, Mexico and all over the United States.

Her family recently celebrated Paul’s 90th birthday and most of them were gathered together. With the current turn of events and the inability to have a funeral, we cherish that event. It was a celebration of Paul and Loraine both. Though we will not be having a funeral, we are very thankful for the time this pandemic has allowed us to care for our mother. It has been a privilege and a blessing. Due to COVID-19, Mom will get her wish to not have a viewing.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, of St. George, children, Kathy Gardner (Dave), St. George, Ron Searle (Peggy) Arivaca, Arizona, LeAnne Hoopes (Dan) St. George, Scott Searle (Jennifer) Cottonwood Heights, Steve Searle (Tonie) Washington, Utah. Paul and Loraine have 28 grandchildren, and 57 great-grandchildren.

She will be interred in the St. George City Cemetery. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at noon in the St. George City Cemetery.