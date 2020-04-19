Amber Alert issued for abducted 4-year-old in silver Pontiac Grand Prix

Undated photos of Courtney Crow, left, and Arilyn Crow released on April 19, 2020. | Photos courtesy South Salt Lake Police Department, MacXever/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Amber Alert was activated early Sunday morning for an abducted 4-year-old girl girl out of South Salt Lake City, Utah.

The alert was sent out at 3:45 a.m. and stated that police are searching for a 2002 silver Pontiac Grand Prix licence plate F142SY. The vehicle has front end damage according to the alert, with parts of the grill missing.

the victim is 4-year-old Arilyn Crow. She is a Native American with black hair and brown eyes, is 3-foot-6 and weighs approximately 35 pounds. She was wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

The suspect is 25-year-old Courtney Crow. She is Native American, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt and light jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or South Salt Lake City Police at 801-840-4000.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.