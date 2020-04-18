Pine View softball’s Kaitlin Roundy signs with Iowa Lakes Community College

Kaitlin Roundy sings to play softball at Iowa Lakes community college, St. George, Utah, April 16, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Kristin Roundy, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Kaitlin Roundy, an infielder and catcher for the Pine View Panthers, has signed with Iowa Lakes Community College to continue her softball career. Roundy was selected to the first team all-region team twice while also earning an honorable mention nod.

Roundy had a batting average of .420 in her plate appearances during her junior campaign and had a stellar fielding percentage of .920. While playing softball, she also competed as a member of the Panthers girls volleyball team. Outside of athletics, Roundy held a 3.96 GPA and will graduate this year before heading to Iowa Lakes.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Kaitlin to the Iowa Lakes Softball family,” Iowa Lakes head coach Katie Larson said in a release. “Kaitlin is a high-quality student-athlete and person. She is a determined young lady that gives 110% to the things that she believes in. She is going to be a tremendous role model to the student-athletes in the area that strive for greatness.”

Kaitlin shared her excitement in moving on to the next level and spoke highly of Estherville, Iowa, which is where Iowa Lakes is located. Her and her dad took a visit to the college before the spring season began.

“I could not believe how kind and accepting everyone was,” Roundy said. “Every gas station, every store we went to, everyone wanted to get to know us and they were so kind.”

Roundy mentioned that she had a couple of other offers to play college softball but Iowa Lakes felt like the right choice.

“Coach Katie was so persistent and she was just awesome, I love her personality,” Roundy said. “I actually made the decision to sign at Iowa Lakes a couple hours before Governor Herbert announced that school and spring sports would not be resuming. I think a big reason that signing has made me so excited is it’s helped me look forward and be excited about all of the great things to come rather then dwelling on the things that we’ve lost.”

As for staying in shape and working out before her move to Iowa, Roundy talked about hitting in her garage, fielding ground balls from her dad and going on runs with her twin brothers – Brock and Brandon, who both will return to Pine View next year to play golf and baseball.

“It’s nice because I have my brothers,” Kaitlin said. “We’re best friends and we’ve been working hard so we’re going to keep that up. It’s been nice to have them because it has made it easy.”

When asked about moving on to a four-year university after her two years at Iowa Lakes, Roundy said she is not sure if she will pursue softball after her time there or if she will go on a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission. Regardless of her future, Roundy could not hold back her excitement to play softball at the next level and experience a “new adventure.”

“I’m so excited to go to Iowa Lakes and just have another start,” Roundy said. “I’m grateful that I still get the opportunity to play.”

