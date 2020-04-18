Ashley HomeStore has all you need to adjust your home in light of COVID-19 pandemic

Stock image,St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As more people are spending time in their homes because of school cancellations and restrictions in the workplace, some are realizing it might be a good idea to update their furnishings.

The experts at locally owned and operated Ashley HomeStore in St. George understand that family life has turned upside down for many in Southern Utah, and they want to help people be comfortable and healthy as they adjust to these challenging times.

Whether it’s a new office desk for a recently converted spare room, updated patio furniture to safely social distance with friends or a new mattress for an aching back, Ashley has a huge selection of high-quality furniture to choose from.

For Todd Pendleton, owner of Ashley HomeStore, being the No. 1 name in furniture in Southern Utah means more than just individual sales, it means having the selection, quality and affordability that the community can count on. They are eager to help, and now is the perfect time to purchase a set of furniture at great prices.

“As people are trying to find ways to function more in their house for longer periods of time, what better place is there to start than with your furniture,” Pendleton said.

Safe social distancing outside

Over the last couple of years, Ashley has focused on bolstering their selection of outdoor furniture, making sure they offer the quality, comfort and styles to match evolving consumer demands. From outdoor sectionals to umbrella sun chairs, they have a full lineup of options to help safely social distance with friends and family outside.

During the last four weeks, they have dedicated an entire area of their showroom for outdoor living, just so customers can see firsthand what items are now available.

“This spring is the perfect time to get outside a little bit more, and at Ashley HomeStore, we have the largest selection of outdoor furniture at really great prices,” Pendleton said, adding that if they don’t have a particular item in the store, almost anything a customer could want can be found online on the website.

Reduce stress, increase immunity

A lot of news has been coming out lately about how people can boost their immune system and lower stress levels to make sure they can fight off disease, whether it’s COVID-19, the flu or the common cold. The sleep experts at Ashley HomeStore say one of the best ways to help protect immunity is to get a good night’s rest. People struggling with a worn-out mattress makes comfort impossible.

“What we find is that a lot of people have been sleeping on their mattress for seven to 10 years, and sometimes even 20 years,” an Ashley sleep expert said.

Studies have shown that restful sleep is vital to overall health and well-being, especially during influenza season when at least seven to eight hours of sleep a night is recommended. It not only helps keep the immune system in tip-top shape but will also help with other health issues like diabetes and heart disease.

Ashley carries all of the top brands – Ashley-Sleep, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest, Sealy – in memory foam, innerspring or hybrid, and with the exact comfort level for each body type.

For a full list of options, visit the website here.

Have fun with the whole family

Families are spending more time together these days, and more than ever the dining room has become the hub of activity in the home. The kids are doing homework, family dinners are back in swing and there is not much better in the world than sitting down with each other at the end of the day to talk about everything that’s been going on.

“You might as well do it on a dining set that you love that is practical for the space you have and also freshens up a room. It makes you feel better about your home,” an Ashley expert said. “It all comes down to comfort.”

Ashley has an incredibly large dining room section, and even if it just comes down to swapping out older chairs for a new style, it has never been more simple for a makeover.

A full selection of dining room sets, tables, chairs, benches, storage and bar furniture is available online.

Binge-watch in style

The days of limited choices for colors and materials for a new sofa or sectional are long gone, and what used to be only sold in leather or fabric is now offered in dozens of styles. There’s so many different types of synthetic and real materials available today, but the real advancement has come in selection and the comfort.

“As we see more people spending time at home, sitting on their couch streaming series, doing homework, sitting around as a family and even talking more, what a great time to take advantage of some good offers and replace that old, uncomfortable couch set with a high-quality one from Ashley HomeStore,” Pendelton said.

It is time to get comfortable. A vast selection of living room furniture – living room sets, loveseats, sleeper sofas, sectionals, power seating , recliners and more – can be found online here.

The owners of Ashley HomeStore understand the concern customers may have due to the COVID-19 pandemic and they have taken extra precautions to ensure their guests’ and employees’ safety while they continue to remain open.

“We strive to provide a clean and safe store for our customers every day. With the given circumstances, we have developed additional sanitation protocols and are taking extra cleaning measures throughout the day to ensure your safety,” President and CEO Todd Wanek said in a press release. “Common areas, door handles, countertops, computers, credit kiosks and other surfaces are being disinfected with increased frequency throughout the day.”

Ashley HomeStore is located at 2376 Red Cliffs Drive in St. George. The showroom is open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To speak with an expert today, call 435-628-1881 or visit the website for more information.

