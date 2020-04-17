StayGreater top 5: From a ‘Love Bus’ to 3D-printed medical supplies

A view of St. George taken from the Sugarloaf or Dixie Rock, St. George, Utah, March 26 2020 | File photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

FEATURE — St. George News is making it a point each week to highlight how the Southern Utah community is coming together to help each other through the uncharted territory of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the spirit of the #StayGreater campaign, launched by the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office in a call for Southern Utahns to support local businesses, artisans and their neighbors, here are the top 5 stories published in the last week spotlighting the commendable efforts of the community.

ST. GEORGE — The “you know” idea started about seven years ago when Max Ah Quin and his family began feeding those in need on Saturdays at Vernon Worthen Park. The “you know” idea has since turned into a brotherhood and group of friends who have a bus on which they perform acts of kindness.

ST. GEORGE — Czarnowski in St. George had to furlough almost all of their employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But when the company was contracted to build makeshift hospital rooms for New York, the St. George location went back to work.

ST. GEORGE — The Silver Reef Brewing Co. in St. George normally produces beers and spirits, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have begun producing hand sanitizer. Using their reserves of spirits, they have began distilling them into their Silver Standard hand sanitizer spray bottles that can be bought at their brewery.

ST. GEORGE — In response to a medical supply request, a professor and two interns from Dixie State University are 3D printing face shields and face masks that attach to HEPA filters. They are also working on refining a design for ventilator splitters so healthcare facilities can use one ventilator for multiple patients at a time.

CEDAR CITY — Due to cancellations of large orders, a family-owned nursery that started in Oxnard, California, and has a second location in Newcastle has partnered with the United Parcel Service to donate and deliver thousands of flowers with packages throughout Utah and California.

