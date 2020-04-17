Man dies after head-on crash near Parowan

EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY — A man died in a head-on crash on Old Highway 91 near Parowan Thursday afternoon.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said two vehicles were involved: a southbound blue Toyota Echo compact car driven by a man and a gold Buick Century driven by a woman heading north.

“As they crested the hill at about 2400 West on Old Highway 91 outside of Parowan, the male, for an unknown reason, went into the oncoming lane, and both vehicles collided in a head-on type collision,” Schlosser told Cedar City News.

“He crossed the center line by about 7 or 8 feet,” Schlosser said. “There was poor visibility in both directions because of the hill crest.”

The man, whom the Sheriff’s Office identified as Daniel Udall, 56, of Taylorsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Buick and her female passenger were both transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment.

Schlosser said the Buick driver, a resident of Beaver, was later flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition, while her passenger remained in stable condition at Cedar City Hospital.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than two hours while rescuers and investigators worked to clear the scene.

Schlosser said the incident remains under investigation but added that “a medical condition is being looked as a possible cause.”

