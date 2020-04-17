Man dies after head-on crash near Parowan

Written by Jeff Richards
April 17, 2020
EMS vehicles stock image | Photo by Katifcam/iStock/Getty Images Plus, Cedar City News / St. George News

IRON COUNTY — A man died in a head-on crash on Old Highway 91 near Parowan Thursday afternoon.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser said two vehicles were involved: a southbound blue Toyota Echo compact car driven by a man and a gold Buick Century driven by a woman heading north.

“As they crested the hill at about 2400 West on Old Highway 91 outside of Parowan, the male, for an unknown reason, went into the oncoming lane, and both vehicles collided in a head-on type collision,” Schlosser told Cedar City News.

“He crossed the center line by about 7 or 8 feet,” Schlosser said. “There was poor visibility in both directions because of the hill crest.”

The man, whom the Sheriff’s Office identified as Daniel Udall, 56, of Taylorsville, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female driver of the Buick and her female passenger were both transported to Cedar City Hospital for treatment.

Schlosser said the Buick driver, a resident of Beaver, was later flown to Dixie Regional Medical Center in critical condition, while her passenger remained in stable condition at Cedar City Hospital.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than two hours while rescuers and investigators worked to clear the scene.

Schlosser said the incident remains under investigation but added that “a medical condition is being looked as a possible cause.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: jrichards@stgnews.com
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!