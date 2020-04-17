Community puts on parade of the century for assisted living residents turning 100, 102

ST. GEORGE — Community members and leaders decorated their cars with signs and balloons and participated in a special parade Friday morning to honor two residents at Sterling Court Assisted Living Community who celebrated milestone birthdays.

Residents Evelyn and Enny turned 100 and 102, respectively.

Because of visitor restrictions and social distancing measures put in place due to the coronavirus, assisted living facilities in particular have had to be extra cautious to keep their residents healthy and safe.

As such, many of the activities and programs usually available to residents have been cut down for the time being, and it has been difficult for both residents and staff, Sterling Court Executive Director Chad Draper said.

“We pride ourselves on the social interaction and the mental and physical health that they get, and that’s all been cut down, so right now is a little scary for a lot of people,” Draper said.

Even still, Draper said he recognizes how unique it is just to make it to 100 years old and over – let alone having two of their residents on the same day with such monumental birthdays – so he wanted to organize something special while keeping them safe.

Draper’s original hope was that several members of the staff and maybe a few community members would drive through and honor the ladies.

“We thought, ‘Oh man, if we could get 10 people and our staff to drive through with signs and banners, that might be amazing,'” Draper said.

But then the idea took off. Staff at Sterling Court reached out via social media, inviting people to participate in the parade, and the community responded in droves.

Nearly 100 cars paraded through the assisted living community’s driveway, decorated with signs and balloons and carrying cheering crowds who honked and waved and wished the ladies happy birthday from their windows.

“Everyone wanted to support,” Draper said. “I think they understand the magnitude of what’s going in the world.”

The parade was a special treat for the two women who were both equally surprised by the show of support as they were to have made it to 100 and beyond.

“I never thought I would get to be this age,” Evelyn, who turned 100, said. “Holy moly.”

Enny, who turned 102, was delighted with the event and said that it ought to be in the newspaper because it was one for the books.

“Can you believe it?” Enny said. “I never dreamed of this.”

