Police: Suspect’s arrest solves ‘a dozen cases’ of graffiti totaling almost $5,000 in damages

ST. GEORGE — A local man stopped Tuesday by police off River Road is the suspect allegedly responsible for multiple incidents of graffiti reported throughout St. George recently, police say.

On Tuesday after 10:30 p.m., bike patrol officers in St. George Police located a man later identified as Logan Kovling behind a sporting goods store on River Road. While speaking with the man, police observed graffiti on the man’s personal property – including a hat – that displayed four letters that appeared to be an abbreviation matching a number of reports of graffiti written using a white paint pen and being investigated by police. The amount of overall damages to property was estimated at just under $5,000.

While speaking with the suspect, the officer said Kovling allegedly admitted to “drawing some of the graffiti in the area, including graffiti on the Suntran Bus where he was caught on video.”

Kovling admitted to being the individual shown in the video and when the suspect was shown other pictures of graffiti reported at various locations around St. George, he “admitted to some of the graffiti.”

In fact, police were able to link “a dozen cases that had a similar paint marker, writing and similar wording,” the officer noted in the statement.

The suspect was charged with third-degree felony graffiti charge due to the amount of the damages to property. He was transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility and held on $5,200 bail.

Kovling appeared before 5th District Judge Michael G. Westfall on Wednesday and was released with a promise to appear for all scheduled court proceedings.

