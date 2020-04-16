Washington County School District announces refund of athletic participation fees

The Washington County School District administrative building, St. George, March 5, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

ST. GEORGE — When the Utah High School Activities Association canceled spring sports for the 2020 season, some parents’ next question was whether their participation fees that were paid for the season would be reimbursed.

The Washington County School District announced in an email that they will be offering a number of different options for families in regard to athletic fee refunds or the possible transferral of funds to another year or sibling.

First, if other school fees have not been paid by a student, they would use those fees available for reimbursement to cover the remaining school fees.

If the student is a senior, they will offer to move those fees to cover the fees for a sibling or the next sports season for a sibling. If a family does not want to do that then the fees will be reimbursed.

If the student is an underclassman they can use the fees to cover next year’s fees or they can be reimbursed.

Parents will be able to set up appointments with their school principal on a specific date and time when they would be able to pick up the reimbursed fees.

“Since schools do not have checking accounts, they will need to do cash, which means they would need to do it by appointment so they know they have sufficient cash on hand to reimburse fees,” Washington County School District Communications Director Steve Dunham said.

Dunham said he thinks the district has handled this, “unprecedented situation” well considering they have no guidelines for their response.

“We’re trying to make this up as we go,” Dunham said. “With that understanding that nobody has ever done this before, that there may be some things that we need to redo or reconsider, we’ve done the best we possibly could.”

