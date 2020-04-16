May 22, 1926 — April 14, 2020

Dora Lund Knight, 93, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born May 22, 1926, in Parowan, Utah to Marva Dunton and Willard Lund. She spent her early years in Paragonah, Utah.

Dora attended LDS business college. She worked at ZCMI Department Store and was a telephone operator at Temple Square Hotel in Salt Lake City. In 1943 she moved back to Paragonah and worked for Glen Froyd Insurance in Cedar City, Utah.

Dora was very active in Lady Elks both in Cedar City and St. George and held an office for many years. She volunteered for the Huntsman Senior Games and Jubilee of Trees. She held an office in the Bloomington Town Association for many years. She was a member of the Bloomington Country Club. She loved to golf and had two holes-in-one.

In 1948 Dora married Royce Knight. As pioneers of Page, Arizona, they dedicated their lives to building the town and airport where they started Page Aviation.

Dora instilled a sense of grace and class to everything she did. She enjoyed life to the fullest. She traveled all over the world and acquired many friends over the years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Marva Lund; siblings: Verna Lawrence, LaDonna Watters, and twins, Norma Davenport and Norman Lund; and stepchildren: Ken Knight, Don Knight and Norma DeMille.

Due to the COVID-19 laws, a small Graveside Service was held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the St. George City Cemetery, 700 E. Tabernacle, St. George, Utah. We invite any who wish to visit the grave to celebrate Dora’s life or you may leave comments on Facebook.