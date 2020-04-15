City of St. George to reopen golf courses — with some extra precautions in place

Sunbrook golf course, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by James Hood, courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Following a brief closure of the four city of St. George golf courses intended to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the St. George City Council, in conjunction with the St. George Golf Division, has announced the reopening of all city-owned courses to Washington County residents only beginning Friday.

The city’s four golf courses include Dixie Red Hills, Sunbrook Golf Club, Southgate Golf Club and St. George Golf Club. Tee times can be reserved online here and over the phone between 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our decision to close the golf courses was influenced by two major factors: data and the need to limit visitors, particularly during the spring break time period,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said in a press release. “Today, the data is promising, and spring breaks are over, so we are happy to announce that our golf courses will be reopening — with some extra precautions in place.”

For now, the new normal involves additional temporary safety measures to limit touch points and maintain a high level of sanitation. Restrooms will be open and cleaned regularly throughout the day. The pro shop will be closed, and customers will not be allowed in the clubhouse other than to use the restrooms. Only credit card payments will be accepted — over the phone on the day of play. No cash will be accepted.

No food or drink will be sold — the only exception is at Sunbrook’s snack bar where call-ahead ordering and pickup will be available. Also, no scorecards or pencils will be provided. Please bring your own pencil and paper for scoring.

On-course water dispensers and water fountains will not be in use. Golfers are asked to bring their own water. All bunker rakes will be removed; bunkers will be played as waste areas.

Other on-course restrictions include:

Golf carts will be available to rent, but only one golf cart per golfer. The only exception will be immediate family.

You may rent or bring your own pull cart for use. No private motorized golf carts will be allowed.

The driving range at Southgate will be open and hitting areas will be spaced accordingly. No other ranges will be open until further notice.

No club rentals.

No individual or group instruction until further notice.

Ball washers will not be available.

Golfers are not to touch the flagsticks. A foam insert has been placed in each hole so the ball cannot fall to the bottom, and the golfer need only to retrieve his or her ball.

“We have been busy maintaining our courses throughout this break and they will be in great shape for players come Friday,” Colby Cowan, director of golf operations said in the release. “We do ask for your patience during the early days of our reopening as there are some new details that we will need to work through in real-time.”

