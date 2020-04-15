October 28, 1926 — April 13, 2020

Joyce Fugal Giles, 93, a 14-year resident of St. George, Utah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2020. Joyce was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the seventh of eight children born to Niels and Viola Young Fugal.

She had a happy childhood, growing up in Pleasant Grove and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. While still in high school, she met the love of her life, Joseph Kent Giles, a handsome, fun-loving, and hard-working returned missionary. She and Kent were married on Sept. 15, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Soon after their marriage, they moved to Logan, Utah so Kent could pursue his education and Joyce became a wonderful, full-time wife and mother. Over the years, they raised a family of eight children, four sons and four daughters. Today Joyce and Kent’s posterity numbers are 249 and counting.

Faith in Jesus Christ and service to others have always been of utmost importance to Joyce, and she and Kent instilled these principles in their children as their family grew and flourished. Kent’s career in the BLM provided them with the opportunity to live in many places including Nephi, Utah; Midvale, Utah; Burns, Oregon; Elko, Nevada; Annandale, Virginia; and Cedar City, Utah. Joyce and Kent truly loved every place they lived and every person they met, and as a result, their children learned to love and serve others wherever they lived. While in Annandale she loved helping with the Washington D.C. Temple Open House and working as an ordinance worker.

Joyce watched many children in her home while living in Elko and Cedar City. She always had a great love for children and had the ability to calm any child within seconds of holding them. Once Joyce’s youngest child was in high school, she took the opportunity to work outside the home in the office of R.A. Childs Construction. The company was owned by her dear neighbors and friends Ardean and Nida Childs. She loved this experience and excelled in the work she did.

While in Cedar City, Joyce and Kent also extended their church service by serving as missionaries and Temple Ordinance Workers. Together, they served an 18-month full-time mission as directors of the Cody, Wyoming Visitor’s Center in the Montana Billings Mission 1986- 1988, another 18 months at the Multi-Regional Employment Center in Cedar City, Utah 1989- 1990, and seven years as Temple Ordinance Workers in the St. George Temple 1996-2003.

Joyce loved to read, learn, and sing, and throughout her life she delighted in sharing poems, stories and songs with her family and others. She loved to quilt, and her beautiful quilts were given to many family members for their weddings and the birth of their children. She also thoroughly enjoyed dancing and ice skating and was very proficient in both of these skills. Her favorite activity was dancing with her beloved husband and sweetheart.

Joyce has always treated everyone she meets with kindness, respect, and unconditional love, and she has made many very close and dear life-long friends. Family has always been her highest priority, and her pure love has endeared her to all her posterity.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, her parents, her seven siblings, and two great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her eight children: Michael (Terry), Thomas (Lynda), Janet, Diane (Richard Blodgett), Colleen (Gary Shepherd), Joseph (Shauna), Neil (Sharon), and Janene (Kevin Slaugh), along with 42 grandchildren (34 grand spouses), 141 great-grandchildren (11 great grand spouses), six great-great-grandchildren, one sister-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Visitation will be 1-1:40 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah. Only her children and their spouses will attend the visitation; however, it will be streamed live to all who desire to view it. Burial will follow at the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Metcalf Mortuary, 200 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah 84770. See www.metcalfmortuary.com for live streaming of visitation.

The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living who took great care of our mom for the past 3 1⁄2 years.