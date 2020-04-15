Dorothy Malinda Bradford

August 15, 1945 — April 7, 2020

Dorothy passed away April 7, 2020, at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, of natural causes.

Dorothy was born Aug. 15, 1945, at home, in Hurricane, Utah to Finley Macfarlane Judd and Bessie Grace Thurston. Dorothy loved to dance and had many opportunities to perform with her sisters as she was growing up. She graduated from Hurricane, High School, attended College of Southern Utah where she was a cheerleader and then graduated in 1967 from Utah State University with a degree in education. A year prior to her graduation she married Donald H Bradford in the St. George Temple. Upon her graduation, she and her husband moved to San Jose, California, where her husband pursued his career in manufacturing finance and business consulting.

During her married life, she moved 16 times and lived in California, Washington, Colorado and Utah. In spite of all the moves, she loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit many foreign countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Egypt, many countries in both eastern and Western Europe and the British Isles. Her favorite was England, which she visited three times and had the opportunity to visit many places where her ancestors originated.

After the last of her children were almost finished with school, she went back to Sonoma State University to complete the courses required for a California Teaching certificate. Upon completion, she became a bilingual substitute teacher, which she enjoyed.

In 2003 she had an accident which shattered the bones in her lower leg, and she had to be bedridden for three months, so she decided to write a book. The book “Angels to Beckon Me” is about her family and growing up in Hurricane, Utah. Her original intent was to just share it with her family members, but as various people read drafts of her book, they liked it and encouraged her to have it published. She debated but others finally prevailed and it is now available in book and audio form on Amazon.

Dorothy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She had a love for Family History and served for three years in the Salt Lake City Family History Library, 19 months in the St George Family History Center and was also serving in the Kanab Family History Center prior to COVID-19.

She is survived by her husband Donald H Bradford, six children: Sherri Dawn (Matthew) McKell, Matthew Corin (Kirsten) Bradford, Ryan Judd (Elizabeth) Bradford, Richard Claude (Cynthia) Bradford, Malinda Ann (Sterling) Barnes, Sharlene Kaye (Daniel) Hatch, 28 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, three sisters: Jane (Jack) Sargent, Miriam (Mervin) Adair, Margene (Kelly) Covington.

Dorothy was laid to rest in the Hurricane, Utah City Cemetery Friday, April 10, 2020.

Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is being planned for Aug. 1, 2020. Contact Don Bradford 385-216-8774 for information.