TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it's time to look for adventure – whether it's something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, all events have been canceled or rescheduled.

It’s another week of quarantine and troublesome social distancing for TGIF co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke, but he says it is great to see the community come together in times like these and some great things are happening this week.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about ways the community is coming together during the coronavirus shutdown

“Especially on 99.9 KONY Country,” Chesley said. “Tune-in, we are giving back to the community.”

Chesley and her colleagues at KONY Country 99.9 FM want to thank everyone for listening. For nine weeks, the radio station will be giving away thousands of dollars of “KONY Cares Stimulus Cash,” and listeners are eligible to win more than once. Giveaways for $100 will happen three times each day at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Zion Eye Institute is doing its part to prompt everyone to “stay home, stay safe.” For the month of April, they have changed their free monthly LASIK contest theme to promote social distancing. All participants need to do is post a picture of social distancing with their family to the Zion Eye Facebook page. More information can be found on their website.

Do you know of a local hero that deserves a shout-out during these trying times? Now is the time to nominate the hero in your life, Chesley said. The contest sponsored by Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office asks the community to write a short paragraph, post a video, or post a photograph to social media of someone being inspirational with #staygreaterhero and the person will automatically be entered to win some cool prizes.

“A school teacher, a parent, an uncle, an aunt, a church leader, anyone you want,” Demke said.

St. George News and Canyon Media have continued to help the community with stgeorgedining.com – a local restaurant cooperative featuring dozens of Southern Utah restaurants still offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery – and the “Here For You Relief Package” to help other local businesses survive the unprecedented situation with some free advertising.

In addition this week, the Southern Utah Home Builders Association has contributed $20,000 to support the COVID-19 response in the community.

Also, on Saturday, April 18, KONY and other Canyon Media radio stations will be teaming up with Switchpoint Community Resource Center for a community food drive from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Doing our part to social distance,” Chesley said.

