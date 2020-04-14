Red Rock Real Estate ranked by REAL Trends 500 as one of top brokerages in nation

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Local real estate experts at Red Rock Real Estate have continued to show that they are the brokerage company to trust in Southern Utah, ranking in the REAL Trends 500 List for the second year in a row. Surpassing their previous ranking status, the brokerage comes in at 136 out of over 1,700 qualifying brokerage companies in the country.

The REAL Trends 500 list has been a trusted source for information on residential brokerage firms for over 30 years. Their undisputed ranking system sets a standard for real estate performance in the industry. The REAL Trends 500 Report confirms that Red Rock Real Estate is among the top 1% of brokerages.

“It is an honor and privilege to be listed amongst these prestigious brokerage firms,” said Allen Holland, principal broker of Red Rock Real Estate. “Our agents’ hard work paired with their dedication to clients’ needs has continued to amaze us.”

Brokerages are ranked in several ways, including the number of successfully closed transactions and sales by volume. Red Rock Real Estate closed 1,824 transaction sides with a total sales volume of $664 million last year, helping those clients purchase their dream homes.

When Red Rock Real Estate was established in 2012, they wanted to revolutionize the industry with their leadership mentality. Their team of over 150 real estate professionals strives to provide the highest quality service in Washington County. Holland said their passion, experience and local insight are what sets them apart.

“We are proud of all our realtors,” he said. “Our team is unparalleled and shares the common goal of supporting our clients and communities. We’re here to make your homebuying or selling experience as easy as possible through our professional guidance.”

According to Holland, the growth of Red Rock Real Estate and their rank in the REAL Trends 500 Report are strong indicators of their willingness to evolve with the industry. It is this dedication that has made them the most reliable brokerage firm in Southern Utah. In a saturated market of over 100 brokerages, Red Rock Real Estate came out on top in Washington County, and Holland expects they will surmount their current ranking in the years to come.

With mortgage rates at a historical low, this may be an opportune time to get into the market. For more information, email info@redrockrealestate.com or contact an agent at 435-275-2775. Their office is located at 90 E. 100 South, St. George.

About Red Rock Real Estate

Red Rock has become the one-stop-shop for all real estate needs. Alongside Red Rock Property Management and Red Rock Vacation Rentals, Red Rock Real Estate has set a new standard for real estate management in the area. Whether you’re looking to buy, rent or book, Red Rock Companies can assist you with integrity, professionalism and unmatched customer service.

For more information on any of the Red Rock Companies, see the resources section below.

