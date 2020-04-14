Region 9 March Madness finals: What was the best game of the 2019-20 school year? Vote now

Dixie vs Sky View at Weber State University, Ogden, Utah, Feb. 29, 2020 | Photo by Jeff RIchards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George News sports has created a bracket with the 16 games we selected as the best of the 2019-2020 school year, and now it’s your job to fill it out.

After three weeks of voting, the bracket has come down to just the final matchup. Make sure to vote on which game you think was the best below.

You can also vote on our twitter page here.

Final matchup

No. 1 Dixie vs Sky View boys basketball vs No. 3 Cedar vs Pine View girls basketball

1) The Flyers boys basketball team was the most dominant team in Region 9 during the season, but they proved that they were the best team in Class 4A against Sky View in the state title game. One of the most thrilling games of the year, the back and forth battle saw the Flyers walk away with the state championship.

Dixie got Mason Falslev into foul trouble late in the game and took advantage in the 62-59 win. Head coach Tyler Roberts was named the Class 4A coach of the year, and Isaac Finlinson was named the MVP of the region by St. George News.

3) Pine View was the hottest team in the state tournament. They had upset No. 2 Ridgeline and No. 3 Desert Hills on their way to the state title game but the Reds were just too good. Cedar dominated the inexperienced Panthers en route to a 60-44 win that earned them their second consecutive state title.

