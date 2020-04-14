Southern Utah Home Builders Association contributes $20K to support COVID-19 community response

Utah Food Bank truck, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah Food Bank, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Home Builders Association, representing local home builders and related businesses through its Southern Utah Home Builders Care Foundation, has made three donations totaling $20,000 to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A $10,000 contribution was made to the Greater Together Small Business Resilience Fund. This fund helps small businesses with immediate financial assistance.

In addition, SUHBA made a $5,000 donation to Switchpoint Community Resource Center and a $5,000 donation to the local Utah Food Bank to help those affected economically during the pandemic.

“SUHBA Members recognize that within our community there are people in need, and will do what they can to help ease the burden,” SUHBA said in a press release. “It is important to work together to problem solve and support people who are most impacted. We will get through this together!”

According to its mission statement, Southern Utah Home Builders Care Foundation is a nonprofit organization that strengthens communities in Washington County. Its purpose is to provide education- and charitable construction-related services to individuals in need.

The Southern Utah Home Builders Association is a trade association representing over 680 building industry professionals throughout Washington, Kane and San Juan counties in Southern Utah. Its mission is to support the home building industry and benefit its members, partners and communities through education, relationships, advocacy and service.

