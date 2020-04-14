June 24, 1939 — April 12, 2020

The sweetest woman and mother we know became an angel on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Janeal Robertson was born June 24, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Bernice and Matthew Einzinger.

On Dec. 3, 1956, she married her high school sweetheart and eternal companion, Noel Robertson, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. There was nothing more important or precious to mom than her family.

Mom served faithfully when called in both church and civic matters. We remember one year she was asked to be the PTA President. About that same time, however, the bishop called her to be the ward’s primary president. Needless to say, mom declined the request to serve in the PTA and accepted the Bishop’s call to serve in the Primary, a calling she cherished for many years. She was often asked if she missed not being able to attend relief society. Mom was never shy to respond that she didn’t miss relief society as she felt being in the primary was her life’s calling. However, as things go, she was eventually called to be the relief society president and learned to love those sisters just as deeply as she had the primary children.

Mom was a dedicated and loving homemaker. Upon returning from school, we would be greeted by the delicious smell of freshly baked homemade cookies, something she did three to four times each week. She was well-known for her baking, cake decorating and masterful creation and decoration of French pastries. Our sweet mother was known at Christmas time for her delicious divinity that was simply the best. Her favorite movie was Fiddler on the Roof; favorite TV show, Peyton Place; favorite Christmas character, Frosty the Snowman; twinkies, her favorite guilty pleasure and she loved polka dots.

Mom was a mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed but we know that she is now in Heaven, continuing to serve as she may be needed there, just as she lovingly served on earth.

Goodbye for now Mom (Janeal). We love you.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.