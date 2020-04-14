September 22, 1962 — April 9, 2020

Boyd Abraham Bundy, 58, passed away on April 9, 2020. He was born on Sept. 22, 1962, to William Fay Bundy and Eliza Nelson Bundy in Preston Idaho. Boyd was a loving son, brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend.

Boyd is preceded in death by his father William “Bill,” his Mother Eliza “Liz,” his Brothers Lincoln and Keith, and his granddaughter Makayla.

Boyd never shied away from an opportunity to share his testimony of the gospel and his love for Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He loved to tell his famous “Dad jokes” even on repeat. He enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh, teasing, having a good time and always the life of the party. He had a long career in the construction industry as a Stucco contractor and was a very hard worker. He was a police cadet for a while too.

He was raised in St. George, Utah with his parents and nine older brothers and sisters. He loved racing on his Kawasaki bike, or should I say racing anything, he loved to go fast. If he could catch up to the speed of light, he would certainly put the pedal to the metal to outpace that speed. He loved shooting guns with his brothers and friends, going for a ride on four-wheelers and Boyd LOVED his dogs, he loved to train them and play with them for hours.

Boyd is survived by his first wife Barbara “Barbie” Price Bunker, second wife Dawn Rana Bundy, his children Rebecca Ann Bundy (Fiance) Jason Michael Cordon, Kimberlee Vi Phillips, (Husband) Cache Phillips, Aberielle Suzanne Golding, (Husband) Brady Jeff Golding, Valorie Eliza Petersen, (Husband) Richard Kolby Petersen, Judy Nicole Bundy (Fiance) J. Scott Mangum, Brooke Erin Horn and Boyd Christian Blaine North-horn Bundy. His grandchildren: Charity-Ann Vaneja Bundy, Charlie Natae Larkin, Lilyanna Jo Larkin, Christopher Corey Larkin, Mikey Robert Larkin, Konner Golding, Kyler Golding, Macy Golding, Keegan Golding, Richard Kreed Petersen, Avron Bentley Rigdon. His siblings: Darell W “John” Bundy, Keith Wayne Bundy, LLoyd J. Bundy, Lincoln E. Bundy, James “Jim” Ashley Bundy, James Bradley “Brad” Bundy, Wyona Faye Bundy, Sherrie Bundy Shakespeare, and Darla Lynn Bundy Sullivan.

Boyd loved so many people and they all love him. He was a loyal friend and neighbor, always willing to help them. We are so grateful he is at peace now and back into his heavenly and earthly parents’ arms. Surrounded in comfort as he no longer suffers.

Dad’s are the foundation of which we build our lives as women. Boyd was lucky enough to have five BEAUTIFUL WOMEN to raise. As your daughters, we lay your body to rest knowing you are going to always be there for us. We can share our joys and our sorrows with you and continue to build on that foundation for our lives. We love you Dad and know you loved us, we all have a different bond and connection with you that will forever be cherished in our hearts, never to be forgotten.

Arrangements under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com