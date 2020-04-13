Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

St. George Police and SWAT respond to an incident at Valley View Drive and North 1000 West, St. George, Utah, April 9, 2020 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12.

ST. GEORGE — A 54-year-old grandmother gave birth to twins Friday afternoon in St. George. Michele Dalton, who resides in Enoch, delivered both babies within 18 minutes of each other at the Jubilee Home, where she had been staying for more than a week.

ST. GEORGE — In a recent ABC News report on Washington City, life was portrayed as normal in Southern Utah. People were playing golf, waiting in lines to get into stores and cars were on the road. Washington City Mayor Ken Nielson and St. George Mayor Jon Pike said that is not the truth.

ST. GEORGE — Although economic pundits across the country are warning of difficult times ahead, business growth in Southern Utah is still on an upward trajectory. St. George Area Economic Development and Canadian-based RS Technologies Inc., have worked for months for the company to establish a manufacturing and distribution facility in St. George.

ST. GEORGE — Jax Reed Nasman of St. George was reported missing Saturday morning. Nasman was last seen on April 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. by his foster mom.

ST. GEORGE — The investigation into the shooting incident on 1000 West in St. George Thursday evening resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old man who told police the situation “was the result of a drug deal gone bad.”

