Grady Clocks In: Becoming a pitmaster at BBQ Pit Stop

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Walk around any neighborhood when the weather starts to warm up, and it is almost guaranteed that the tantalizing fragrance of a good barbecue will reach your nostrils, triggering the happy centers of the brain and tempting you to bust out your own apron and get grilling. Trust us, it’s science.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” host Grady Sinclair suits up at BBQ Pit Stop, the ultimate place for all things grilling and smoking. Lucky for Sinclair, barbecue just happens to be on his list of favorite things.

“These are my three favorite things: barbecue, motorcycles and women,” Sinclair said.

Watch this installment of "Grady Clocks In" in the media player above

BBQ Pit Stop bills itself as a one-stop shop for barbecue needs. They pride themselves on being able to cater to the barbecue master as well as the beginner and everyone in between.

“BBQ Pit Stop, where BBQ legends are born,” a sign outside their store reads.

The store offers myriad products, including spice rubs, sauces, smokers, grills, recipes and even classes to help backyard warriors up their barbecue game.

And the products are backed by owner Troy Poll’s impressive knowledge, Sinclair said.

“I was a little hesitant when Troy, the owner, didn’t have a beard, because most of the pitmasters I know have beards, ” Sinclair said.

“But what he didn’t have in beard, he made up for in knowledge, and he is very knowledgeable about barbecues.”

If you ask Sinclair, a good barbecue is synonymous with manhood.

“Let me tell you about being a man … barbecue is No. 1 on the list,” Sinclair said.

Does Sinclair get in touch with his own manliness while on the job at BBQ Pit Stop?

Watch this episode of "Grady Clocks In"

Resources

BBQ Pit Stop | Address: 180 N. 300 East, St. George | Telephone: 435-429-7174 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Website.

