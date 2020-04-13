Water main break; hundreds of residents asked to use drinking water sparingly

Repair crews are at the scene of a feed line rupture near Confluence Park which caused a disruption in the culinary water supply affecting homes and businesses in Hurricane and parts of LaVerkin, Hurricane, Utah, April 13, 2020 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A reverse 911 alert was issued after the Hurricane City Water Department reported a rupture in the main feed line near Confluence Park in LaVerkin.

The water main break is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in Hurricane and on the outskirts of LaVerkin, prompting officials to ask residents to refrain from using culinary water for outdoor watering until repairs are completed.

The break was reported early Monday morning when the main feed line ruptured near the park, Hurricane City Police Officer Ken Thompson said. City water engineers and repair crews are currently on scene fixing the line. However, due to the severity of the rupture, it could take up to 24 hours to have water services fully restored.

A wide area of disruption was reported, affecting homes and businesses located on the east side of Hurricane, including the subdivisions on the west side near the Walmart on state Route 9, and continues toward 3000 South near the Washington Fields area.

A map of the areas affected by the line rupture is included in this report.

Thompson also said that while residents are being asked to use culinary, or drinking water, sparingly and to refrain from using the indoor water source for outdoor watering, there are no restrictions on the use of irrigation water in place at this time.

St. George News reached out to engineers at the scene who said they are making the repairs and referenced the reverse 911 alert for further details.

Thompson also said they have received no reports of flooding in the area and repairs are underway.

