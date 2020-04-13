January 3, 1960 — April 12, 2020

Barbara Anne Lefler, age 60, died on April 12, 2020. She was born on Jan. 3, 1960, in Bronx, New York to Richard Schieber and Marilynn Pitts. She married Douglas Lefler on Sept. 9, 1978.

Among Barbara’s long list of accomplishments, she was a master seamstress and delighted in every opportunity to make dresses for her girls’ baptisms, proms, weddings, and just because. Starting out her career life as a licensed beautician, car sales person, and orthodontist assistant, eventually making a name for herself in the non-profit world. She was a fearless advocate to ensure others were represented and treated fairly, starting with her own family and expanding nationwide. In the process, she garnered a master’s in nonprofit business administration. Her proudest accomplishment, and favorite bragging right, was that she raised four productive members of society.

She is survived by her children Kaycee, Neal, Ian, Jay, their spouses and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In lieu of cards and flowers, please make a donation to Red Rock Center for Independence (RRCI) at www.rrci.org.